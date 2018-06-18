On June 11 at 3:25 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 southbound between exits 12 and 13. An engine responded

On June 11 at 3:52 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a tractor on fire at Canfield Drive and October Lane. Firefighters found and extinguished a small fire in a garden tractor upon arrival. Two engines responded.

On June 12 at 3:12 p.m. Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Market Place Plaza #389 Bridgeport Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Two engines and a ladder truck responded.

On June 12 at 4:34 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the area of #142 Kyle’s Way for a brush fire in the rear of the property. Two engines and a utility truck responded.

On June 12 at 6:14 p.m. Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #375 Bridgeport Avenue for a person stuck in an elevator. One person was freed by firefighters. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On June 12 at 11:44 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #55 Soundridge Drive for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

On June 13 at 2:35 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 3100 Beard Saw Mill Road for a brush fire. Two engines responded.

On June 14 at 12:27 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Wooster Island on the Housatonic River to check and abandoned boat anchored on the shore. A rescue truck and two marine units responded.

On June 14 at 7:00 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a #37 Stowe Drive for a leaking propane tank. An engine responded.

On June 14 at 7:57 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Coram Avenue near Hill Street. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

On June 14 at 9:48 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Avalon Shelton II at #185 Canal Street for an odor of natural gas in the building. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On June 15 at 03:22 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Meadow Street at Mayflower Lane. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

On June 15 at 12:33 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #99 Old Stratford Road for a public service call. An engine responded.

On June 15 at 3:39 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #568 Huntington Street for an open burn. An engine responded.

On June 16 at 11:54 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1, Pine Rock Co. #4 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #412 Howe Avenue for a fire in a store front occupancy. Firefighters arrived and found a fire in a storage room of a petting zoo. The fire extended to the basement before being extinguished by firefighters. The fire caused extensive smoke damage to the apartments above which who’s tenants were relocated. Adjacent store fronts were also damaged and closed. The cause of the fire is under investigations by the Fire Marshal’s Office. The engine, a rescue truck and two ladder trucks responded. Mutual aid from the city of Derby FD also responded.

On June 17 at 8:57 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Echo Ambulance Training Center at #286 Howe Avenue for a fire alarm activated. There was no fire. An engine responded.

On June 17 at 12:57 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to the Duchess Restaurant parking lot at #883 Bridgeport Avenue for a vehicle leaking gasoline. An engine responded

On June 17 at 3:07 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #15 Briarcliff Road for an odor of gas. An engine responded.

On June 17 at 3:47 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #738 Bridgeport Avenue for a brush fire. An engine responded.