Nonprofit grief loss, education center names two new Board Members

Adam’s House announced the appointment of two new members to the Board of Directors for the nonprofit grief support and education center in Shelton.

Sarah Prout 

Joining the Board are: Sarah Prout, the Director of Finance and Human Resources at The Arc of Litchfield County, Inc. (LARC) in Torrington, CT, and , who brings over a decade of healthcare management experience to her new position.

Renata Plonski

Prout and Plonski will join Board President Adam Lewis and seven other board members in providing leadership to Adam’s House, which provides free educational and peer-support programs to grief-stricken children and families in Connecticut.

Adam’s House Founder and Executive Director Allison Wysota said Prout and Plonski have exceptional backgrounds that will certainly be an asset for  Adam’s House.

“Sarah Prout and Renata Plonski not only possess outstanding credentials in their respective fields, but both women have a strong community spirit and dedication to helping others,” said Adam’s House Founder and Executive Director Allison Wysota. “We know their education, talents and expertise will help Adam’s House craft valuable strategies and new ideas to enhance our mission. They join Adam’s House at a very exciting time for us as we continue to attract more clients and expand our role in the Valley community.”

