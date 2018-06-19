Arrest made in fatal crash

A 19-year-old Hamden man surrendered himself to the Shelton Police after a warrant for his arrest was released for his connection to a fatal motorvehicle crash on River Road in April of this year.

On Monday, June 18, Abdulaziz Yuldoshev, of Hamden turned himself into Shelton Police where he was charged with two counts of first degree manslaughter, two counts of negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, four counts of first degree assault, and illegal racing on a highway.

Yuldoshev posted a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court on June 28 at 9 a.m.

Additional arrests are expected in this investigation, according to police.

An investigation has revealed that a Mini Cooper was traveling southbound on River Road when it crashed into a Saturn traveling northbound on River Road. Detective Chris Nugent of the Shelton Police said there were four occupants in the Mini Cooper and three occupants in the Saturn. Nugent stated that there was also a third non-contact vehicle involved in the crash. Police have identified the vehicle and the driver of the non-contact vehicle.

Shalymar Herrera,18, of West Haven was pronounced dead. Briana Torres-Carter, 23, of Bridgeport, who was pregnant, was also pronounced dead as a result of the crash on April 8, 2018. Both were passengers in a Mini Cooper that was being operated by Lawrence Carter, 19, of Bridgeport. Lawrence Carter is currently in the hospital in critical condition. Also in the Mini Cooper was 19 year old Jessie Abrams of Bridgeport. Abrams is currently in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Saturn, Caitlin Kalafus, 25, of Pennsylvania, was taken to the hospital after the crash, according to police. The two passengers in the Saturn were Carly Kalafus, 22, of Pennsylvania and Paul Valleau, 26, of Pennsylvania. All three were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Shelton Police Traffic Division Reconstruction Team is currently investigating this accident.

No enforcement action has been taken at this time. Any witnesses or persons with additional information may call the Shelton Police Traffic Division at (203) 924-1544.