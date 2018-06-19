Obituary: Norlan Sam Barovich

Norlan Sam Barovich passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his home in Butte Montana, Tuesday, June 12th, 2018.

Sam was born May 26, 1942 in Billings, Montana to Mike and Katherine Barovich. He grew up in Butte, Montana with his brother Jay and sister Kathy. After High School he joined the Navy and served on several ships including the USS Isbell, USS Passumpsic, and USS Henderson.

In 1962, while in the service, he met and married Phyllis Jesfield and together they had four daughters. After serving 8 years and being honorably discharged from the Navy, the family moved to Belfair, Washington where he took a job at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard working as a pipefitter for many years before accepting early retirement. He and Phyllis were divorced in 1975.

In 1995 he met and married Shirli Sorensen. For several years they lived in Belfair, Washington with her two sons Jeffery and Andrew, while Sam owned and operated a trucking service.

Sam loved his Serbian heritage, discovering his ancestry and even learned to make a favorite Serbian dish, Povitica, (sweet bread). He rebuilt old cars, was an avid Seattle Seahawks fan, and a solitaire fanatic. He played guitar, impersonated Johnny Cash, ate peanuts out of the shell and once tamed a squirrel, feeding it from his palm. (Probably about the same time he discovered the peanuts in the shell) AND he loved a challenging crossword puzzle.

Sam and Shirli eventually settled back in Butte, Montana, ‘The Big Sky Country’ that he missed and loved. Both were very thankful to have such a wonderful friend and neighbor as John Dwyer.

Sam is survived by his dedicated wife, Shirli and her sons, Jeffrey and Andrew. He is also survived by his daughters, Barbara, Brenda, Bonnie and Billie Jo, along with their 14 children and 12 grandchildren, and by his sister Kathy and her children and grandchildren.

At his strong request there will be no services. “I know where I’m going, and I don’t want any cryin’ about it either!”

His favorite verse in the Bible was Acts 16:31 “Believe on the name of The Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved.”

***Norlan Sam Barovich 1942-2018 — We loved him, and he will be missed***