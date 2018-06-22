Movie Menu: Georgia Rule, Jaws, Field of Dreams and more

In the mood to celebrate movie legends?

Take a look at what’s playing this weekend on broadcast and cable television stations.

Georgia Rule (2007)

Jane Fonda lets her daughter, and granddaughter know, what it means to live years filled with purpose, focus and discipline.

Friday, June 22, 4:40 p.m., Freeform

Saturday, June 23, 11:10 a.m., Freeform

Monster-in-Law (2005)

Jane Fonda celebrates the joy of returning to acting after many years off screen in this comedy opposite Jennifer Lopez.

Saturday, June 23, 10 a.m., TBS

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Gene Wilder reminds us what it means to be funny when something serious is on your mind in this trail blazing comedy from Mel Brooks.

Saturday, June 23, 11:15 a.m., IFC

Field of Dreams (1989)

Kevin Costner shares his love for baseball, and his father, with anyone who dares to dream what can come to life in a rural cornfield in the middle of Iowa.

Saturday, June 23, noon, CMT

Jaws (1975)

Roy Scheider and Richard Dreyfuss discover that, when trying to take care of a man-eating shark, you may always need a bigger boat in this classic thriller from Steven Spielberg.

Saturday, June 23, 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., AMC

Easy A (2010)

Emma Stone teaches herself, and her audience, that being yourself is what truly matters when trying to adjust to new surroundings.

Saturday, June 23, 6 p.m., MTV

The Tender Trap (1955)

Debbie Reynolds convinces a cynical Frank Sinatra that love doesn’t have to be filled with frustration in this delightful comedy also starring Celeste Holm.

Sunday, June 24, 1:45 p.m., TCM

Let’s Make Love (1960)

Marilyn Monroe shows us that being a star is all the matters when the camera rolls, even when the material is less than stellar.

Sunday, June 24, 3:45 p.m., TCM

Two for the Road (1967)

Audrey Hepburn lets the camera inside her soul in this thoughtful, heartbreaking drama about the distance that can emerge when people question relationships.

Sunday, June 24, 6 p.m., TCM

The Princess Diaries (2001)

Julie Andrews radiates the warmth and charm that made her a star many years after she won her Oscar for Mary Poppins.

Sunday, June 24, 8 p.m., Nick