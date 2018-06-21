JUNE 23–Shelton trails Work Party

On Saturday, June 23 the Shelton Trails Committee will host a work party at 8:30 a.m. on the rec path at Lane St.

One of the “crown jewels” of Shelton is the Shelton Lakes Recreation Path, and the group relies on volunteers to keep it in great shape. This coming Saturday, June 23 , they’ll be holding a work party starting at the Lane St. end of the Rec Path.

8:30 A.M. at the trailhead, which is next to If you’d like to help, meet the group atat the trailhead, which is next to 19 Lane St . There’s only parking for a couple cars there, but you can park in the lot across from 11 Lane St ., despite the “private property” signs.

Dress for the weather, and bring work gloves and water. The group can provide clippers and loppers and other tools, or you may want to bring your own.

Assuming the rain holds off until later in the day, it’s forecast to be cool and comfortable — perfect for getting outdoors, getting some exercise and giving back, all at the same time. Hope you can join us!

For more information contact Val Gosset at [email protected] or 203-803-5247

Upcoming Events

– July work parties to be announced

– September 23, 7:00 PM – Full Moon Hike at Nicholdale Farm

– October 7 – Shelton Day. Visit our booth!

– October 20, 3:00 PM – Buddington Loop hike