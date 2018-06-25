On June 18 at 11:37 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #51 Roberts Street for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

On June 18 at 8:16 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #110 Chamberlain Drive to assist EMS with a patient. An engine responded.

On June 18 at 8:33 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Bridgeport Avenue near Nells Rock Road for an overhead transformer on fire on top of a utility pole. An engine responded

On June 19 at 11:34 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1, White Hills Co. #5 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Housatonic River for a report of an overturned vessel. There was no vessel found. A partially submerged water ski jump ramp was mistaken for the vessel. Two marine units responded.

On June 19 at 7:46 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Coram Avenue near Hillside Avenue. An engine responded.

On June 19 at 8:39 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex at #91 Howe Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

On June 19 at 11:36 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #33 Union Street for an odor of natural gas in the building. An engine responded.

On June 20 at 1:05 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #149 Hillside Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

On June 20 at 3:57 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Ripton Housing Complex at #423 Howe Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine responded.

On June 20 at 7:42 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #100 Avalon Drive for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Two engines and a ladder truck responded.

On June 21 at 2:24 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #118 Morningside Court for a leak in a propane tank. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

On June 21 at 2:46 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Long Hill Avenue at Asbury Ridge Road. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

On June 22 at 10:41 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to My Salon at #401 Bridgeport Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On June 22 at 11:39 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to long Horn Steak House at #838 Bridgeport Avenue for a public service call. An engine responded.

On June 22 at 1:33 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Market Place Plaza at #389 Bridgeport Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On June 23 at 9:31 a.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the corner of Leavenworth Road and Maple Avenue to assist with aiding ducklings stuck in a catch basin. An engine responded.

On v 23 at 3:43 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #204 Howe Avenue for smoke in the building. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On June 24 at 4:11 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Leavenworth Road at Indian Well Road for a motor vehicle accident. An engine responded.

On June 25 at 12:56 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #51 Richards Boulevard for a small fuel spill. An engine responded.