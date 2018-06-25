Shelton Herald

Second arrest made in fatal crash investigation

A Bridgeport teen is being charged with two counts of first degree manslaughter, on top of other serious infractions, for his alleged involvement in a fatal crash that took place in April of this year.

On June 22, Lawrence Carter, 19, of Bridgeport, surrendered himself to the Shelton Police after an arrest warrant in connection with this investigation was issued for his arrest. Carter was charged with two counts of first degree manslaughter, two counts ofnegligent homicide with a motor vehicle, four counts of first degree assault, and illegal racing on a highway.

Carter posted a $50,000 court set bond and is scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court on July 8 at 9 a.m.

The Bridgeport teen’s arrest stems from an investigation of the April crash that revealed a Mini Cooper was traveling southbound on River Road when it crashed into a Saturn traveling northbound on River Road. Detective Chris Nugent of the Shelton Police said there were four occupants in the Mini Cooper and three occupants in the Saturn. Nugent stated that there was also a third non-contact vehicle involved in the crash. Police have identified the vehicle and the driver of the non-contact vehicle.

