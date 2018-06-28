Library notes

Museum Pass Information

As of June 1, both libraries are no longer accepting museum pass reservations. Museum passes will be first come, first served. All other policies regarding the passes (lending periods, late fines and returning passes to the circulation desk) will remain in effect. Call the Plumb Memorial Library or Huntington Branch Library for museum pass availability.

Huntington Branch Library

Danielle’s All Ages Storytime– On Thursday, June 28 at 11:30 a.m., join Danielle as she engages children of all ages with this drop-in storybook session.

Spanish with Sandra – On Thursday, June 28 at 5 p.m., children and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities.

Preschool Story & Craft Time– On Friday, June 29 at 11 a.m., Ms. Janice reads stories and offers a craft especially for children ages 3-5. Register for each week that you plan to attend.

Plumb Memorial Library

Tai Chi for Adults: Extra Edition – On Thursday, June 28 at 9 a.m., Plumb Memorial Library will host a new Tai Chi workshops for adults. This is a new set of classes and dates. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. Free and open to the public. Registration is required. Call the library at 203-924-1580, or visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org to sign up.

Alphabits – On Thursday, June 28 at 10:30 a.m., a drop-in story time geared toward kids and their caregivers. Join Miss Maura for a skill-based program story plus hands-on centers, baby space & music fun!

Life is Art – On Thursday, June 28 at 6 p.m., join Miss Ronda for fun and different creative projects each week. Learn new techniques and express your inner artist.

Tai Chi for Adults – On Friday, June 29 at 9 a.m., Plumb Memorial Library will host another set of Tai Chi classes for adults. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. Free and open to the public. Registration is required. Sign up once for all sessions. Call us at 203-924-1580, or visit the website, www.sheltonlibrarysystem.org.

Connect: ELL – On Friday, June 29, at 10 a.m., Attention English Language Learners Join the staff at Plumb Memorial Library for a relaxed and fun morning of conversation. Enjoy coffee, tea and light refreshments while you meet friendly people and practice your skills. Community members 18 years old + with all levels of English are welcome to attend. No sign-up, so just show up!

Bookworms Story Time – On Monday, July 9, at 10:30 a.m., join Miss Maura for a themed drop in story and craft time for kids 1-5 years old and their caregivers – Freezer Dance and ever popular Do Re Mi. No program July 2.

Improv Night @ the Library – On Mondays, July 2, at 5 p.m., Improvisation class for kids in grades 5-6. Class is for entire month; Registration required – limit 15 tweens. No wait list. Caregivers must remain in library during program.

Fun for Little Ones – On Tuesday, July 10, at 10:30 a.m., A drop-in story time geared toward kids 0-5 years old and their caregivers. Join Mrs. Fritsch for stories, songs, activities and a special theme related craft, siblings always welcome. No program July 3.

Spanish with Sandra – On Tuesday, July 3 at 5 p.m., children and their caregivers join Ms. Sandra as she shares stories, games, songs and music all in Spanish Registration is required.

Talking in Spanish – On Tuesday, July 3 at 5 p.m., Tweens join Ms. Sandra to engage in Spanish conversation and activities. Registration is required.

Knit– On Tuesday, July 3 at 6 p.m., Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop in group, stop in and bring a friend. Group meets in the beautiful and historic Reading Room.

World Flag BINGO – On Saturday, June 30 at 1 p.m., A great way for children and adults to learn about countries and nations of the world. Join Miss Maura as we explore geography through the many colorful flags of our world. There will be a chance to win two prizes. All ages welcome. Registration is required; call 203-924-9461 or visit the website to sign up.

Home Delivery – Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Huntington Branch Library, 203- 926-0111. A project underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.