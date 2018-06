On Stage: Opening and upcoming

OPENING

Kiss Me, Kate, June 28 through July 29, Waveny Park, New Canaan. Tickets $50-$65. Info: stonc.org.

Legally Blonde, June 29 through July 14, Richter Arts Center, 100 Aunt Hack Rd., Danbury. Tickets $25. Info: musicalsatrichter.org.

THIS WEEKEND

The Tempest, June 30, 2 p.m., Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. The Hudson Shakespeare Company will perform the play. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

FTC Comedy Presents: Mark Normand, June 30, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $29. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

CONTINUING

Superman, the Musical, through June 30, Kweskin Theatre, 1349 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Tickets $35. Info: curtaincallinc.com.

Mamma Mia, through July 1 at ACT of CT, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $42-$67. Info: actofct.org.

ADVANCE

Other Desert Cities, July 6-28, Sherman Playhouse, 5 Route 39, Sherman. A daughter returns home for Christmas for the first time in years, bearing the manuscript of a memoir, which reveals a devastating episode in the life of her wealthy Republican family. Tickets $24. Info: shermanplayers.org.

Mike Reiss, July 9, 6 p.m., Silver Star Diner, 210 CT Ave., Norwalk. The former Simpsons writer will speak at an event hosted by Humanists and Freethinkers of Fairfield County. Free. Register by emailing [email protected]

Felicitas, July 10, noon, Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Featuring actress Libby Skala. Free. Info: norwalkpl.org.

A Flea in Her Ear, July 10-28, Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Tickets $30. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Keith Alberstadt, July 14, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $29. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Arsonists, July 13-29, Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance, 440 Main St., Ridgefield. Inspired by the Greek tragedy Electra, this play with music is a contemporary American myth that explores the relationship between parent and child in that small space between death and life, the last breath before the awakening. Tickets $29-$59. Info: ridgefielddance.org.

An Act of God, July 13 through Aug. 4, TheaterWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Tickets $25. Info: theatreworks.us

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged), July 15-29, Christine’s Garden Park, New Canaan. Performances are held Saturdays and Sundays. Free. Info: stonc.org.

The Tempest, July 19-22, 6:30 p.m., Arnold Bernhard Arts & Humanities Center, University of Bridgeport, 84 Iranistan Ave., Bridgeport. Free. Info: ctfreeshakespeare.org.

Where All Good Rabbits Go, July 20 – Aug. 4, Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance, 440 Main St., Ridgefield. Walt and Julia are a promising young couple whose world takes a turn for the worse when Walt discovers the first sign of a terminal illness: a rabbit tail. Tickets $29-$59. Info: ridgefielddance.org.

Shakespeare on the Green & Green Expo, July 22, 12-4 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. A family friendly version of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, produced and performed by Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, will take place live under the tent at 2 p.m. Free. Register by calling box office. Info: call 203-438-5795.

Jay Mohr, Aug. 3, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Aug. 18-19, Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Proceeds will benefit the Connecticut Burns Care Foundation. Tickets $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.