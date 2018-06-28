Girls tennis: Shelton Gaelettes led by three captains

The Shelton High girls tennis team was honored at the annual banquet held on June 12 at Vazzano’s Four Seasons in Stratford.

“I can say this year’s team had a lovely team chemistry,” said head coach Michelle Sedlock, who was assisted by Cheryl Dzubina. “We played sixteen players through ten starting positions and the players consistently played unselfishly and showed unconditional support towards each other.

“Our tri-captains were Elise Wardell, Jessica Weiss and Vicky Kostour. Elise and Vicky were our number one doubles team. Zoe Rogers and Eunice Kim were at No. 2 doubles and both teams qualified for the CIAC state tournament.

“Vicky Kostour was selected as the SCC spring season female Scholar Athlete representing Shelton High.

“First year team members, Nell Komorowski, Carolyn Maher, Ally Verdicchio, Alex Capablo, Kassidy Wojtowicz, Jessica Jayakar and Mariah Mandulak, were awarded team medals.

“Nell Komorowski is a freshman and held the No. 1 singles position.

“Lettering for a second time and earning a varsity jacket were Mairy Dib, Sarah Gloria, Eunice Kim, Nichole Oliver, Meghan Pineau, Zoe Rogers and Nardin Sayoufi.

“Nardin Sayoufi and Zoe Rogers will captain next year’s team.

“Katie Usarzewicz and Janelle Kmetz were our Sportsmanship Award winners.

“Jessica Weiss won the Gaelettes Dedication Award.

“Elise Wardell and Vicky Kostour were given the Coaches Award of Excellence.

“We were very proud to announce at the banquet that the tennis team held the SHS senior class ranks of one, two and three — Saumya Shah (Valedictorian), Vicky Kostour (Salutatorian) and Deloshene Sittambalam.”