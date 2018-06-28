Huntington Fire Co. creating memorial to honor past, future firefighters

The Huntington Fire Co. #3 recently announced its plan to construct a brick memorial in front of its station to honor those who have served in the past, are serving currently and that will serve in the future.

According to a past fire captain, Jason Mitchell, anyone interested can be part of this project when they “Buy a Brick” engraved with a personal message to be placed into the patio for all to see.

“This is an opportunity to remember a loved one, or honor a special person, friend or family member, possibly for your group or organization, a special anniversary, or to demonstrate support on behalf of a business,” Mitchell said.

Each brick costs $100.

Captain Don Zak of the Huntington Fire Co. said the tribute has been a long time coming.

“We thought about it for a while and decided that this would be the perfect way to honor those who have served the community,” said Captain Zak. “We also thought this would be a great way to represent our 100th anniversary celebration next year.”

Captain Zak said one of the company members owns a landscaping company and plans to volunteer to assemble the memorial.

“Overall, it’s going to be a group effort, all of the members have said they want to help,” said Captain Zak.

Former Huntington fire captain Jason Mitchell said this way of fund raising was designed to honor firefighters, but also give back to the community.

“Instead of just having all of our fire apparatus out for the people to see as a way of celebrating 100 years in service, we figured it would be good to have something to show our appreciation and love for the community,” said Mitchell. “We take a lot of pride in being volunteers who drop what they’re doing at the first sign of someone needing our help. This is just another way of us honoring the people who have done this job before us.”

For more information, visit the following link: https://polarengraving.com/huntingtonfirecompany.