Celebrate Shelton continues Downtown Sounds concert series

Celebrate Shelton and Liberty Bank are proud to announce the fourth annual Downtown Sounds Summer Concerts & Food Trucks at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Shelton on Fridays – July 20, July 27 and August 3 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
“We are thrilled to continue this free summer concert series in Downtown Shelton with a great musical lineup and an enjoyable place for all families to gather,” said Jimmy Tickey, co-creator of Celebrate Shelton. “We were overwhelmed by the response from our community in the first
three years, and we are looking forward to another successful summer concert series.”
“Each night offers live music, food trucks, handmade artisans, and a beer garden sponsored by New Belgium Brewing,” said Nicole Heriot-Mikula, creator of Celebrate Shelton. “This year, we will kick off each week with a Kids Hour: Tom Weber’s Childrens Music, Danny Magic and bringtheHoopla.”
Then, starting at 6 p.m. there will be live music from sought-after local and regional bands, noted Michael Skrtic, co-creator of Celebrate Shelton. The musical line-up includes: Cabin Fever and the Alpaca Gnomes on July 20; Wool Hats String Band and Hubinger Street on July 27; Kazoo Crew Family Band and Sammy Rae & The Friends on Aug. 3.
The concerts are free to attend, though there is a suggested contribution of $5 to sustain Celebrate Shelton’s efforts in the community. Partial proceeds will be donated to the Lower Naugatuck Valley Boys & Girls Club.
Downtown Sounds Summer Concerts & Food Trucks at Veterans Memorial Park is sponsored by Celebrate Shelton and Liberty Bank, with support from R.D. Scinto, City of Shelton, Electri-Cable Assemblies, Valley Community Foundation, D’Addario of Shelton, One Way Limo, Kindred Spirits & Wine, Venman & Co, Benchmark Senior Living, Avalon of Shelton, BIC, Caloroso Eatery & Bar, OEM Controls, Hocon Gas and Doggie Styles.
For more information on all things Celebrate Shelton related, visit www.celebrateshelton.com.