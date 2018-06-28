Olde Ripton Garden Club to host meeting July 2

The Olde Ripton Garden Club will host a meeting July 2 and the have arranged for a program filled with discussions about gardening this season and beyond.

The club Horticulture Chair will present a program on “Planting a Butterfly Garden.” Members will bring sample flowers from their gardens for display in either formal arrangement or designs.

The Olde Ripton Garden Club will meet on Monday, July 2 at Plumb Memorial Library, 10 am in the Community Room (downstairs), 65 Wooster Street, Shelton. Visitor fee is $5 and refreshments will be served.

The Olde Ripton Garden Club encourages new members to join at any level of gardening – from beginner to master gardener. Projects include working on community gardens around town, holiday decorating at public buildings in Shelton, a garden therapy program with seniors, and youth gardening in Shelton schools. Annual dues for membership are $35 for monthly meetings (except January & February). Meetings include speakers, a light lunch, conversation and friendly activities. Interested parties are invited to attend a meeting to see if they want to join. For more information visit www.olderiptongardenclub.org or Like the page on Facebook at facebook.com/SheltonORGC.