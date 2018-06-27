Valley Shakespeare Festival to perform ‘Our Town’ July 12-15

For the past five years Valley Shakespeare Festival has presented one William Shakespeare’s comedies at its annual free outdoor summer park production. This summer however, for its sixth year, the company has decided to go in a different direction with the American play, Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town.”

“Our Town” is a particularly intimate and eloquent portrait of life in a typical turn-of-the-century small New England town. Aside from the time frame, life in the fictional town of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire is not that much different from that in the towns that make up the Valley today. It depicts the ups and downs of the everyday lives of its average working class families over the course of twelve years.

VSF’S free Outdoor Summer Theater in the Park production of Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town” will take place on the evening of Thursday, July 12 through Sunday, July 15 at Shelton’s Veterans Memorial –Riverview Park, rain or shine, at 7:30 p.m. Audiences are encouraged to arrive at 6 p.m. to picnic and enjoy live music and food trucks prior to the show.