Police searching for former Stratford resident

Police in Ansonia are asking for the public’s help in locating a former Stratford resident who has gone missing.

Brinda Lebron

Ansonia police say Brinda Lebron, a 77-year-old black woman with Alzheimer’s Disease, left her home on Farrell Avenue sometime Friday. Lebron is described as 5 feet, three inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Police do not know what clothing she was wearing.

Prior to moving to Ansonia, Lebron lived in Stratford and has in the past left Ansonia to go to Stratford.

Anyone with information on Lebron’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ansonia Police at 203-735-1885 or contact their local police department.  

 

