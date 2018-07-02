On June 25 at 9 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the area of Village Drive for smoke in the area. No fire was found. An engine responded.

On June 25 at 11 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to the area of Winchester Drive and Cameo Drive for smoke in the area. An engine responded.

On June 26 at 7:32 a.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Community Residences at #55 Soundridge Drive for a fire alarm sounding. There was no fire. An engine responded.

On June 26 at 9:33 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Ripton Housing Complex at #423 Howe Avenue for a fire alarm sounding. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine responded.

On June 26 at 10:14 a.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to River Road at Long Hill Avenue for a wires down hit by a large truck. An engine responded.

On June 26 at 1:16 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #534 Shelton Avenue for an odor in the building. There was no fire. Two engines and a ladder truck responded.

On June 26 at 3:25 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to the Nichols Fire Company in Trumbull to standby while Trumbull fought a house fire. An engine responded.

On June 26 at 11:33 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #114 Park Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On June 27 at 7:27 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #7 Gene Drive for an odor of burning in the home. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On June 27 at 12:39 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #38 Capitol Drive to assist EMS with gaining access to the house. An engine responded.

On June 27 at 2:42 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Leavenworth Road and Walnut Tree Hill Road. An engine responded.

On June 27 at 6:45 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #35 Rolling Brook Lane for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On June 28 at 3:48 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #150 Longfellow Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Two engines responded.

On June 28 at 5:18 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Indian Well Road for downed power lines. Two engines responded.

On June 29 at 10:20 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #6 Armstrong Road to standby while a suspicious backpack was checked. The backpack was left outside a government office. it was determined that a worker in the building unintentionally left the backpack where it was found. The building was evacuated until the backpack was examined by the Ct State Police Bomb Squad. An engine responded.

On June 29 at 12:20 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 northbound near exit 12. An engine responded.

On June 29 at 3:50 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a car fire on route 8 southbound near exit 11. Two engines responded.

On June 29 at 4:05 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the area of #780 Bridgeport Avenue for smoke in the area. A ladder truck responded.

On June 29 at 10:02 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the area of Kyles Way for a report of smoke in the area. Two engines responded.

On June 30 at 10:14 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #33 Darrin Drive for an electrical fire outside the home. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On June 30 at 2:25 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #704 Bridgeport Avenue for a fire alarm activation. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On June 30 at 9:16 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #2 Red Fern Ridge for a carbon monoxide detector activation. An engine responded.

On July 1 at 12:37 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the area of #201 Bridgeport Avenue for a power line on fire on top of a utility pole. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On July 1 at 12:50 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1, Pine Rock Co. #4, White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 3183 Grove Street for smoke in the attic. Firefighters found the smoke was from a burnt up motor on an attic exhaust fan. Four engines and a ladder truck responded.

On July 1 at 9:11 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #19 High Ridge Road for a carbon monoxide detector sounding. An engine responded.