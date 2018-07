The Shelton-Derby fireworks take off on Tuesday, July 3.

Festivities in downtown Shelton start at 7 p.m. with a performance by Parrotbeach at Veterans Memorial Park and Riverwalk. Parrotbeach, presented by Shelton Parks and Recreation, is a Jimmy Buffet tribute band.

Fireworks are scheduled to begin around 9 p.m.

In case of inclement weather, call the Shelton Parks phone line at 203-331-4120 for updates. The rain date is Thursday, July 5.