Library notes

Holiday Closing: Both Plumb Memorial Library & Huntington Branch Library will be closed on Wednesday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day. Libraries will be open for normal business hours on Thursday, July 5. Book drops will remain open to return materials. As always, our online services are available to renew materials, check online catalog, place holds, library programs registration, and use of databases.

Museum Pass Information

As of June 1, both libraries are no longer accepting museum pass reservations. Museum passes will be first come, first served. All other policies regarding the passes (lending periods, late fines and returning passes to the circulation desk) will remain in effect. Call the Plumb Memorial Library or Huntington Branch Library for museum pass availability.

*Both Libraries – Summer Reading Program*

As summer rapidly approaches, we invite all children and teens to celebrate summer by joining the summer reading program. This year, both libraries will have a unified program: Rubber Ducky Reading Club (Pre-K), “Emojine a Summer at the Library” Reading Program (Grades K-6), and Teen Summer Reading Program (Grades 7-12).

Rubber Ducky Reading Club –On Friday, June 1 a special self-paced Summer Reading Club for children & their caregivers at both Shelton libraries began. Families can register and turn-in monthly logs at either library to earn a reward. The club began on Friday, June 1. There is no online registration for this program, in-person only. Program runs until Aug. 31.

“Emojine a Summer at the Library” Reading Program – On Saturday, June 16, Plumb Memorial Library and Huntington Branch Library joined forces. Kids entering Kindergarten to Grade 6 are invited to participate in the Emoji-Themed summer reading program. Participants will keep track of their reading times on a reading log and earn prizes. Also, participants can enter into our raffles for a chance to win our grand prizes. Children can go to either library to redeem their rewards and enter into the raffles. There are three milestones: four hours, 10 hours and 16 hours. Each milestone is rewarded with a raffle ticket and a prize in a small “Kids Only Store”. Upon completion of all three milestones, kids will earn a certificate. The fun doesn’t stop there. Keep reading to earn more raffle tickets; after completing the 16 hour mark, kids will earn one raffle ticket per hour read. Program ends on Friday, Aug. 3.

Teen Summer Reading Program – On Saturday, June 16, Tweens/Teens entering Grades 7-12 were invited to participate in our Teen Summer Reading Program. Participating teens can enter into our weekly prize drawings for a chance to win a raffle. All you have to do is read. For every hour read, teens can fill out that many tickets to enter into our weekly raffles; for example if 5 hours were read, then five tickets can be filled out. All tickets for this program will be saved all summer and every participant has a chance to win a grand prize. Keep reading and enter weekly. Program ends on Friday, Aug. 3.

Huntington Branch Library

Danielle’s All Ages Storytime – On Thursdays, July 5 & 12 at 11:30 a.m., join Danielle as she engages children of all ages with this drop-in storybook session.

Preschool Story & Craft Time – On Fridays, July 6 & 13 at 11 a.m., Ms. Janice reads stories and offers a craft especially for children ages 3-5. Register for each week that you plan to attend.

First Friday Book Discussion – On Friday, July 6 at 6:30 p.m., This book discussion group is sponsored by the Shelton Historical Society. This group was originally founded in 1894 and use to meet in members’ homes to actually read novels aloud while doing charity work for community causes. Ellen Kolesk is the facilitator and can be reached at: 203-925-1803.

Emoji BINGO – Monday, July 9, 6:30 p.m., Children entering preschool – fourth grade can play a BINGO game featuring emoji faces. Who will be first to call out BINGO and get a prize?

First Steps in Music with Miss Diana – On Tuesdays, July 10 & 17 at 10:30 a.m., Snuggly wee ones and energetic toddlers are invited to join Miss Diana for an early childhood music class that includes songs, scarves, the parachute, and exploration of percussion instruments. register for each week that you plan to attend.

Cedar Island Marina’s Traveling Touch Tank – On Tuesday, July 10 at 2 p.m., children of all ages will be delighted by the sea creatures presented by Cedar Island Marina’s educators. Learn about snails, crabs, and fish. Plus, touch both live and preserved specimens.

Plumb Memorial Library

Alphabits – On Thursday, July 5 & 12 at 10:30 a.m., a drop-in story time geared toward kids and their caregivers. Join Miss Maura for a skill-based program story plus hands-on centers, baby space & music fun.

Life is Art – On Thursday, July 5 & 12 at 6 p.m., join Miss Ronda for fun and different creative projects each week. Learn new techniques and express your inner artist.

Connect: ELL – On Friday, July 6 & 13 at 10 a.m., join the staff at Plumb Memorial Library for a relaxed and fun morning of conversation. Enjoy coffee, tea and light refreshments while you meet friendly people and practice your English speaking skills. Community members 18 years old and older with all levels of English welcome to attend. No sign-up required.

Bookworms Story Time – On Mondays, July 9 & 16 at 10:30 a.m., join Miss Maura for a themed drop in story and craft time for kids and their caregivers – Freezer Dance and ever popular Do Re Mi.

MS Support Group – On Monday, July 9 at 2 p.m., regional self-led group discusses topics of interest and shares information, new members welcome; meets in ground floor handicapped accessible meeting room off parking lot.

Repeat Reads – On Monday, July 9 at 4:30 p.m., adults re-read (or read for the first time) classic favorites from youth. Come debate the merits and values, share tea and snacks, drop in for a reader’s Happy Hour. This month’s selection is The Westing Game, by Ellen Raskin.

SWCAPA – On Monday, July 9 at 7 p.m., the South West chapter of CT Authors and Publishers Association offers speakers and support, new members welcome.

Fun for Little Ones – On Tuesdays, July 10 & 17 at 10:30 a.m., a drop-in story time geared toward kids and their caregivers. Join Mrs. Fritsch for stories, songs, activities and a special theme related craft, siblings always welcome. On July 10, guest storyteller, Lorraine Kovac will read a story entitled, “Yahooty Who.”

Spanish with Sandra – On Tuesdays, July 10 & 17 at 5 p.m., children and their caregivers join Ms. Sandra as she shares stories, games, songs and music all in Spanish. Registration is required.

Talking in Spanish – On Tuesdays, July 10 & 17 at 5 p.m., tweens join Ms. Sandra to engage in Spanish conversation and activities. Registration is required.

Knit – On Tuesdays, July 10 & 17 at 6 p.m., adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop in group, stop in and bring a friend. Group meets in the beautiful and historic Reading Room.

Story to Art – On Wednesday, July 11 at 10:30 a.m. join Ms. Kim as she crafts a connection about storytelling through art. This is a NEW bi-weekly drop-in story time for children and their caregivers.

Here There Be Dragons – On Wednesday, July 11 at 2 p.m., Do dragons really exist.? Join Jean Mai and listen to how dragons have been a part of ancient folklore as well modern times. register for this program.

Chocolate Olympics – On Wednesday, July 11 at 6 p.m., attention Chocolate Fans of all ages are welcome to join the library staff for an evening of all things chocolatey. Compete in numerous chocolate challenges in hopes to become Plumb’s Chocolate Champion. Caregivers must remain with their children for duration of program. Caregivers must sign a food allergy waiver form in order for kids to participate.

Safe Sitter Class – On Friday, July 13 at 11 a.m., join Ms. Dee Kopec, of Shelton Youth Services Bureau, for this seminar about safe babysitting practices. The course is for 11-14 year olds and costs $25 which covers their workbook and other supplies. The class runs from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information or to register contact Dee Kopec at The Shelton Youth Service Bureau at 203-924- 7614 or at [email protected] The next date is Wednesday, Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.. Call to register for either date. Both meeting dates will be held at Plumb Memorial Library.

Home Delivery – Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Huntington Branch Library, 203- 926-0111. A project underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.