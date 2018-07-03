Center Stage Theatre brings Broadway to Shelton students

Earlier this month, Shelton’s Center Stage Theatre unveiled its renovated classroom space along with over 30 acting, singing, dance, and technical theater classes beginning this fall. Now, they’ve announced plans for a new performance series, called Broadway at Center Stage, bringing some of New York’s biggest stars to Shelton.

“Broadway at Center Stage creates amazing, once in a lifetime experiences for our students,” said Gina Scarpa, Education Director at Center Stage Theatre. “Each time we welcome a Broadway guest, he or she will do an interview on stage, followed by a Q&A with our students, a live performance, and a meet and greet. This performance series makes Broadway and its stars accessible to our kids who will undoubtedly remember this for many years to come.”

The Broadway at Center Stage series will kick off on Monday, Sept. 17 with Barrett Wilbert Weed. Barrett made her Broadway debut in the cast of Lysistrata Jones in 2011 and is currently playing Janis Sarkisian in Mean Girls. A graduate of Elon University, she also originated the role of Veronica in the off Broadway production of Heathers which earned her both a Drama Desk Award nomination and Lucille Lortel Award nomination. More events in the Broadway at Center Stage series will be announced in the coming months as well.

Tickets for the Broadway at Center Stage series are $25 each and will be available for presale to Center Stage Education students from Monday, July 2nd through Friday, July 6th before going on sale publicly.

Tickets will be available at centerstageshelton.org or by calling the box office at (203) 225-6079.

Center Stage Theatre is a non-profit, 501-(c)3, organization founded in 2005 by artistic directors Gary and Francesca Scarpa. Center Stage’s purpose is to enhance the cultural environment within its community; to present high quality theatrical productions at affordable prices; to encourage growth and education through the performing arts; and to provide a means for interested adults, teens, and children to experience and participate in various aspects of live theater.

To learn more about the Center Stage Education Center, visit csecshelton.org or follow them on Facebook and Instagram @csecshelton.