SIS Students of the Year

By Shelton Herald on July 4, 2018 in Community, Lead News, Schools ·

 

The following students have been selected as Students of the Year for the 2017- 2018 school year at the Shelton Intermediate School:

Team Determination- Adriana Franzese and Joseph Ciccone

Team Inspiration- Alyssa Jardim and Matthew Silvestro

Team Integrity- Chelsea Larke and Jase Co

Team Perseverance- Rose McGrath and Jacob Villalobos

Team Unity- Caileigh Cisero and William Rodrigues II

 

Team Acceptance- Taylor Ostrosky and Tyler Radzion

Team Fortitude- Joshua Rut and Albana Hima

Team Tenacity- Emily Codere and Nicholas Cebrik

Team Kindness- Sena Ho and Timothy Hilser

Team Ingenuity- Sadie Brennan and Benjamin Robinson

 

This program is designed to recognize a student from each team who has demonstrated good citizenship, positive attitude and/or excellence in academics, activities, etc. Teachers nominate students monthly, along with providing reasons for their nomination. Team teachers then vote and winners are selected. At the end of the year, all Students of the Month become eligible to be voted Students of the Year.

