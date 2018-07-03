Tonight’s fireworks to go off as planned

The Derby-Shelton fireworks will go off as planned tonight, Tuesday, July 3.

According to a 1 p.m. update from Shelton Parks and Recreation, the live concert and fireworks will not be postponed.

Festivities in downtown Shelton start at 7 p.m. with a performance by Parrotbeach, a Jimmy Buffet tribute band, at Riverwalk Park.

Fireworks are scheduled to begin around 9:20 p.m.

If you’re driving to the fireworks, the large municipal lot on Howe Avenue will be open for handicapped parking and those with passes only, according to the Parks and Recreation.

Parking is available at Viaduct Square, the lot across the U.S. Post Office and at the old Chromium Process plant. The City Hall Parking lot will open after 5:30 p.m. On-street parking is also an option.

The evening’s unsettled forecast prompted the City of Norwalk to postpone its fireworks until Thursday, July 5. The Town of Stratford is proceeding with its Tuesday night fireworks at Short Beach.