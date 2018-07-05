Shelton Herald

Meet the cast of ‘Our Town’ tonight

By Shelton Herald on July 5, 2018 in Community, News ·

Members of the cast of Valley Shakespeare Festival’s upcoming production of Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town” will be meeting and greeting fans and performing excerpts from the play at the company’s “Meet the Cast” Event at Sherman’s Taphouse, 181 Main Street, Derby on Thursday, July 5 from 6-9 p.m.

The cast of 'Our Town.' — Paula Murphy Meehan photo

Come and sample the hospitality of the Taphouse, chat with the cast, get a preview of the upcoming performances and, maybe, win a walk-on roll in the play, according to organizers.

Admission to the event is $20 per person in advance, $25 at the door, and includes free buffet and cash bar. Tickets for the event are available for purchase through Valley Shakespeare Festival’s website at VSFestival.org.

Free outdoor performances of “Our Town” at Shelton’s Veterans Memorial-Riverwalk Park run next Thursday, July 12 to Sunday, July 15. 

