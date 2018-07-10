Library Notes: Upcoming programs at Plumb, Huntington Branch

The following are programs and activities taking place at Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch Libraries. Most require advance registration. Plumb is at 65 Wooster Street. Huntington Branch is in the Community Center, 41 Church St. For more information and registration information, visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org.

Both Libraries: Ongoing Summer Reading Programs

Rubber Ducky Reading Club – A special self-paced Summer Reading Club for children, 0-4 years old, and caregivers at both Shelton libraries. Families can register and turn-in monthly logs at either library to earn a reward. No online registration for this program, in-person registration only. Program runs now until August 31.

“Emojine a Summer at the Library” Reading Program – Plumb Memorial Library and Huntington Branch Library have joined forces this summer. Kids entering Kindergarten to Grade 6 are invited to participate in the Emoji-themed summer reading program. Participants will keep track of reading times on a reading log and earn prizes. Participants can enter into raffles for a chance to win grand prizes. Children can go to either library to redeem their rewards and enter into the raffles. There are three milestones: 4 hours, 10 hours and 16 hours. Each milestone is rewarded with a raffle ticket and a prize in a small “Kids Only Store.” Upon completion of all three milestones, kids will earn a certificate. Keep reading to earn more raffle tickets; after completing the 16 hour mark, kids will earn one raffle ticket per hour read. Program ends on Friday, August 3.

Teen Summer Reading Program – Tweens/Teens entering Grades 7-12 are invited now to participate in the Teen Summer Reading Program. Participating teens can enter into our weekly prize drawings for a chance to win a raffle. For every hour read, teens can fill out that many tickets to enter into weekly raffles. For example, if five hours were read, five tickets can be filled out. All tickets for this program will be saved all summer and every participant has a chance to win a grand prize. Keep reading and enter weekly! Program ends on Friday, August 3.

Huntington Branch Library

Danielle’s All Ages Storytime – On Thursdays, July 12 and July 19, 11:30 a.m., Join Danielle as she engages children of all ages with this drop-in storybook session.

Preschool Story & Craft Time – On Fridays, July 13 and July 20, 11 a.m. Ms. Janice reads stories and offers a craft especially for children ages 3-5. Please register for each week that you plan to attend.

Ice Cream & Emoji Stress Ball Craft – On Monday, July 16, 1:30 p.m., Tweens entering grades 5-8 can relax while making homemade stress balls with emoji faces. Then, enjoy vanilla ice cream mixed with extras from our toppings bar. Please register.

First Steps in Music with Miss Diana – On Tuesdays, July 17 and July 24, 10:30 a.m., snuggly wee ones and energetic toddlers (infants to age 2) are invited to join Miss Diana for an early childhood music class that includes songs, scarves, the parachute, and exploration of percussion instruments. Please register for each week that you plan to attend.

Clay Cartoon Workshop – Tuesday, July 17, 2 p.m., Artist Debi Hamuka-Falkenham will teach kids entering grades 1-5 how to make their very own 3-D cartoon characters out of Crayola Model Magic. Each child will also create background scenery and a story for his/her character. Please register.

Read-Together Club: Henry and Mudge and the Sneaky Crackers – Saturday, July 21, 1:30 p.m. This month, children, ages 5-8, and their caregivers can borrow copies of Cynthia Rylant’s beginner chapter book about a boy, a dog, and their spy club! Read together at home. Then, come to our meeting for an activity that includes both kids and adults! Please register.

Plumb Memorial Library

Alphabits – Thursday, July 12 and July 19, 10:30 a.m., A drop-in story time geared toward kids 0-5 years old and their caregivers. Join Miss Maura for a skill-based program story plus hands-on centers, baby space & music fun.

Life is Art – Thursday, July 12 and July 19, 6 p.m., Ages 10 and up. Join Miss Ronda for fun and different creative projects each week. Learn new techniques and express your inner artist!

Connect: ELL – Friday, July 13 and July 20, 10 a.m., Attention English Language Learners: Join us at Plumb Memorial Library for a relaxed and fun morning of conversation. Enjoy coffee, tea and light refreshments while you meet friendly people and practice your skills. Community members 18 years-plus, with all levels of English are welcome to attend. No sign-up, so just show up.

Safe Sitter Class – Friday, July 13, 10 a.m., join Ms. Dee Kopec, of Shelton Youth Services Bureau, for this seminar about safe babysitting practices. The course is for 11-14 year olds and costs $25 which covers their workbook and other supplies. Class runs from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information or to register (we only have a couple of openings) please contact Dee Kopec at The Shelton Youth Service Bureau at 203-924-7614 or at [email protected] Next date is Wednesday, August 15 at 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Please call to register for either date. Both meeting dates will be held at Plumb Memorial Library.

Bookworms Story Time – Mondays, July 16 and July 23, 10:30 a.m., Join Miss Maura for a themed drop in story and craft time for kids 1-5 years old and their caregivers – Freezer Dance and ever popular Do Re Mi. No program on July 30.

Fun for Little Ones – Tuesdays, July 17 and July 24, 10:30 a.m., A drop-in story time geared toward kids 0-5 years old and their caregivers. Join Mrs. Fritsch for stories, songs, activities and a special theme related craft. Siblings always welcome.

Homeschool STEAM Club – Tuesday, July 17, 12 p.m., A monthly program geared toward home-schooled children preschool and elementary-aged. Each program we will focus on one of the following elements: science, technology, engineering, art and math, through a book and a captivating experiment or project. Registration Required.

Spanish with Sandra – Tuesdays, July 17 and July 24, 5 p.m. Children (3–7 years-old) and caregivers join Ms. Sandra as she shares stories, games, songs and music, all in Spanish. Registration is required.

Talking in Spanish – Tuesdays, July 17 and July 24, 5 p.m. Tweens (10–13 years-old) join Ms. Sandra to engage in Spanish conversation and activities. Registration is required.

Knit! – Tuesdays, July 17 and July 24, 6 p.m., Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop in group, stop in and bring a friend. Group meets in the beautiful and historic Reading Room.

SCABGCA – Tuesday, July 17, 6:30 p.m., Regional chapter of the state antique bottle and glass collectors association meets. New members welcome.

Teen Writing Workshop – Wednesday, July 18, 2 p.m., Join one of Connecticut’s finest local authors, Celine Mariotti, for a writing workshop. She has written books such as I Have a Friend on Jupiter and Olivia MacAllister, Who Are You?. Ms. Mariotti will go through the creative process of writing books, and the steps needed to be published. Program is geared toward ages 12 and up. Registration is required, call us at 203-924-9461 or visit our website to register online.

Summer Movies: The Incredibles – Wednesday, July 18, 6 p.m., Cool off from the hot weather and join us at the library for a free movie and snack. Come see The Incredibles and witness how this beloved franchise began. Registration is required for this movie night.

W.I.C. (Women, Infant, Children) – Friday, July 20, 9 a.m. Benefits distribution; appointments through Naugatuck Valley Health District. To make an appointment or to qualify for the program, please call 203-888-1271.

Home Delivery

Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Huntington Branch Library, 203- 926-0111. A project underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.