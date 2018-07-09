Obituary: Harold Paul Labonda, 88, of Huntington

Harold Paul Labonda, age 88, of Huntington, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 7, 2018 at Hewitt Health Center. He was the widower of Janet M. Shackleton.

Born in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania on March 14, 1930 he was the son of the late Frank and Martha Kolenkiewicz Labonda. Up until his retirement Harry worked at Sikorsky Aircraft in the Engineering Department.

He first organized and played in the local Friday night basketball activity in 1969 for Long Hill School in Shelton which is still going on today. Harry personally played and was associated with the Hawks and Bulls in the Shelton basketball league around that same time. He organized and coached one of the first Shelton softball teams in the “Shelton Over 35 League” where he and the team played for many years until migrating over to the “Over 62 Softball League” in Milford, Harry was also a member of the American Legion and the Knights of Columbus, he was a retired member of the Shelton Parks & Recreation Department and served as part of the Republican Town Committee. Harry proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.

He is survived by his three loving daughters, Karen Geriak and her husband Mark of Shelton, Joan Fair and her husband Robert of West Palm Beach, Florida and Elaine Sherman of Shelton, his six grandchildren, Chris, Michael, Tommy, Jimmy, Andy and Joey and his sister Lorraine Colbree of Bridgeport.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Harry on Thursday, July 12, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Lawrence Church in Shelton. Those attending are asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph’s of Stratford Church Cemetery, Friends may greet his family on Wednesday, July 11, 2018 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Dennis & D’Arcy — Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main Street, Stratford CT 06615. To offer online condolences to the family please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com.