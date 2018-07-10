Shelton Herald

‘Mob’s Murder Mystery’ supports Treasured Time

Treasured Time is offering the ultimate in dining and entertainment with the hit comedy production of Mob’s Murder Mystery on Saturday, July 28. The fund-raiser will be held at Vazzano’s Four Seasons,  337 Kenyon St, Stratford from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Join “Uncle Franco” and his mobsters in a professional dinner theatre production of Mob’s Murder Mystery. AspenDream Productions, Connecticut’s longest-running murder mystery comedy dinner show, puts on an action-packed performance where everyone is considered a suspect.  

Guests will be assigned a name tag and are encouraged to attend dressed ready to play the role of a gangster, movie star, politician and friend to the well-respected “Uncle Franco,” head of the New York Mob Family. Someone is killed and no one can leave until the mystery is solved by the FBI, all while enjoying dinner, lots of dancing, singing, and drinks. Bring your camera to take photos of the celebrities, and mobsters.

Tickets for dinner and the show are $60 per person, $100 per couple or $500 for a table of ten. There is a cash bar available.

Proceeds support Treasured Time, a not-for-profit organization that grants wishes of parents with life-threatening illnesses who want to create lasting memories with their children.

To reserve your tickets, call Jenn at 203-446-1068 or visit treasuredtime.org.

