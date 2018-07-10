Shelton Herald

Nichols Garden Club Secret Garden Tour Sunday

By Julie Miller on July 10, 2018

The Nichols Garden Club presents the 2018 Secret Garden Tour on Sunday, July 15, from 1-5 p.m.  Five local gardens, each selected for their beauty and interest, will be showcased on this self-guided tour. Nichols Garden Club members and volunteers will host at each location, with complimentary refreshments served at each location as well.

Advance tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased online via the Nichols Garden Club website at https://www.nicholsgc.org. Tickets purchased on the day of the event will be $35.

Ticket and map pick-up will take place from 1-3 p.m., at the Nichols Improvement Association Starkweather House on 1773 Huntington Turnpike, Trumbull, CT.

This is a rain or shine event.

You may also reach the club at [email protected] or 203-590-2232.

