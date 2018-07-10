City drops lawsuit against the Board of Education

The City of Shelton has withdrawn its lawsuit against the Board of Education, according to a statement Tuesday afternoon from Superintendent Chris Clouet.

Shelton students will be using city-owned buses for school transportation next year, Clouet said.

“I am pleased that our students will have safe and reliable transportation at the commencement of the upcoming school year,” Clouet said. “Families can be assured of that.”

As The Herald reported last week, the Board of Aldermen were taking the Board of Education to court for allegedly violating the city charter while negotiating, and ultimately signing a contract with a school transportation company out of Durham. Shelton BOE’s contract with Durham came to pass when the city allegedly failed to give Board of Education members a written proposal for transportation. Read last week’s story here.

