This Weekend: Carnivals, concerts, plays and more

Carnival of Fun

The Carnival of Fun runs nightly through July 14 at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 4 Riverside Avenue, Greenwich. It runs 6-10 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday and 6-11 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday. For more information, visit stcath.org or call 203-637-3661.

Hamlet

Hamlet will run July 12-15 and July 20-22 at 7:30 p.m. at Sterling Farms, 1349 Newfield Avenue, Stamford. The concert is free. For more information, visit curtaincallinc.com.

Conn Artists

The Conn Artists will perform on July 12 at 5 p.m. at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. The concert is free. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

The Birds of Chicago

The Birds of Chicago will perform on July 12 at 7 p.m. at Ballard Park, 485 Main Street, Ridgefield. The concert is free. For more information, visit chirpct.org.

Chris Smither

Chris Smither will perform on July 12 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Tango

The Connecticut Tango Festival runs July 13-22 at various locations throughout the state. The festival will feature performances and classes with dancers in Danbury, Milford, Norwalk and Middletown. Ticket prices vary by day and location, $25-$75. For more information, visit CTTangoFest.org.

An Act Of God

An Act of God runs July 13 through Aug. 4 at TheaterWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Avenue, New Milford. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit theatreworks.us.

The Arsonists

The Arsonists runs July 13-29 at the Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance, 440 Main Street, Ridgefield. Inspired by the Greek tragedy Electra, this is Thrown Stone Theatre Company’s New England premiere of the play by Jacqueline Goldfinger with music. It concerns a contemporary American myth that explores the relationship between parent and child in that small space between death and life, the last breath before the awakening. Tickets are $29-$59. For more information, visit thrownstone.org.

Prohibition

Prohibition, Norwalk: 1925 runs July 13 and 14 at 7 p.m. at Ben Franklin Center, 66 Bayview Avenue, Norwalk. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit crystaltheatre.org.

Book Sale

The Westport Summer Book Sale runs July 14-17 at Jesup Green, Westport. The book sale will run during the annual Fine Arts Festival. For more information, visit westportlibrary.org.

Annie JR.

Annie JR. runs on July 14 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Quick Center for the Arts, 1073 North Benson Road, Fairfield. Tickets are $18. For more information, call 203-254-4010.

Keith Alberstadt

Keith Alberstadt will perform on July 14 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $29. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Gil Parris

Gil Parris will perform on July 14 at 8 p.m. at the Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport. Tickets are $20-$35. For more information, visit BijouTheatreCT.net.

Dennis Quaid and the Sharks

Dennis Quaid and the Sharks will perform on July 14 at 8 p.m. at Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $75. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Shakespeare

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) runs July 15-29 at Christine’s Garden Park in New Canaan. Performances are held Saturdays and Sundays. The show is free. For more information, visit stonc.org.

Summer Tea

A Summer Tea Party with Abigail Adams is on July 15 at 2 p.m. at Mill Hill Historic Park, 2 East Wall Street, Norwalk. Patrons can have lunch with a Abigail Adams reenactor. Tickets are $40. For more information visit norwalkhistoricalsociety.org.

Big

Big will be screened on July 15 at 7 p.m. at Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $12.50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Ballet Under the Stars

Ballet Under the Stars is on July 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ives Concert Park on the WCSU Westside campus, 43 Lake Avenue, Danbury. The Connecticut Ballet will present Ballet Under the Stars featuring Pulse by Darrell Grand Moultrie. A free on-stage ballroom class will be offered from 6 to 7 p.m. with Ted Thomas. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit ivesconcertpark.com.