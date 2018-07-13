Movie Menu: Captain Phillips, The Way We Were, The Princess Diaries and more

There are lessons to be learned at the movies this week.

Just check what’s showing on broadcast and cable stations.

And what you can learn.

Captain Phillips (2013)

Tom Hanks learns that saving a ship from a gang of pirates can make a routine voyage at sea less than predictable in this thriller from director Paul Greengrass.

Saturday, July 14, 11 a.m., FXX

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Timothy Hutton and Morgan Freeman learn that few things in life matter as much as the opportunity to breathe the air of freedom in this prison drama from director Frank Darabont.

Friday, July 13, 8 p.m., AMC

Saturday, July 14, 1:55 p.m., AMC

The Help (2011)

Viola Davis and Octavia Spencer learn that loving the children you care for can be easier said than done in this moving drama about the South in the 1960s.

Saturday, July 14, 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., E

Twister (1996)

Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton learn that tornadoes can be as unpredictable as romance in this adventure thriller about bad weather in Texas and Oklahoma.

Saturday, July 14, 8 p.m., IFC

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, and Colin Firth learn that singing the songs of Abba can be a delightful way to spend a summer vacation in this fun musical comedy.

Saturday, July 14, 8:30 p.m., NBC

The Princess Diaries (2001)

Julie Andrews and Anne Hathaway learn the ties that bind generations can be stronger than the challenges that royalty face in this comedy from director Garry Marshall.

Sunday, July 15, 10 a.m., MTV

Casablanca (1943)

Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman learn that romance can be complicated during war time in this winner of the Best Picture Academy Award.

Sunday, July 15, 11:30 a.m., TCM

Singin’ in the Rain (1952)

Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds learn that in life on screen can be more fun with a song and a tap dance in this classic musical tribute to Hollywood in the 1920s.

Sunday, July 15, 1:15 p.m., TCM

The Apartment (1960)

Jack Lemmon learns that love can be a challenge when people try to mix business with pleasure in this Oscar winner from director Billy Wilder.

Sunday, July 15, 3:15 p.m., TCM

The Way We Were (1973)

Barbra Streisand and Robert Redford learn why people find romance challenging no matter how much they love each other in this Oscar-winning drama directed by Sydney Pollack.

Sunday, July 15, 5:30 p.m., TCM