Shelton Animal Control frees owl stuck in net

By Kate Czaplinski on July 12, 2018 in News, Police & Fire, Town Government ·

Shelton Animal Control Supervisor Leon Sylvester shared photos of the recent rescue of a Barred owl from a volleyball net.

Animal Control Officers were called to Thoreau Drive for an owl stuck in a volleyball net.

Animal Control took the owl to Countryside Veterinary Hospital, where Dr. Jim Micinilio (pictured) treated and removed the remaining netting.

This photo was taken after the owl was set free.

Shelton Animal Control were called to a home on Thoreau Drive July 5, after a Barred Owl was found stuck in a volleyball net. Animal Control Officers Michelle Deangelo and Jason McClain responded and were able to cut the owl free of the net. Animal Control took the owl to Countryside Veterinary Hospital, where Dr. Jim Micinilio (pictured) treated and removed the remaining netting. After some observation, the owl was successfully set free that evening.

Some of these photos were first shared on the Shelton Animal Shelter Facebook page.

