Shelton man charged in connection to multiple burglaries

Michael Macy

A Shelton man has been charged in a string of commercial burglaries in the city between December 2017 and March 2018.

Shelton Detective Richard Bango said police arrested Michael Macy, 44, Thursday and charged him in connection with seven burglaries.

Macy was first arrested back on March 9 and charged in connection to a burglary at Bahner Lawn and Forest on Bridgeport Avenue. Police identified Macy after his truck broke down on Huntington Street on March 8. Police said Macy’s red pickup truck was caught on surveillance camera at the scene of Bahner Lawn and Forest and several other burglaries.

During the course of the investigation, Shelton Detectives learned that Macy was allegedly responsible for burglarizing the Wheels Gas Station on Old Stratford Road three times, JD’s Package Store on River Road, Andros Liquor store on River Road, AJ’s Gas Station on River Road and the A&F Mohegan Gas Station on Mohegan Road.

On Thursday, Macy was charged with third-degree burglary, larceny and criminal mischief on six of the arrest warrants and criminal attempt to commit third-degree burglary on another warrant. Macy was held on a $122,500 and arraigned today in Derby Superior Court.

