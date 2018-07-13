‘Our Town’ performances continue this weekend

Valley Shakespeare Festival’s free performances of Thornton Wilder’s ‘Our Town’ continue Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Shelton’s Veterans Memorial-Riverwalk Park. The first live performance was held Thursday night.

This quintessential American story of small town life at the turn of the century takes place in the fictional town of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire, but could easily be placed in any Valley town today, according to organizers

The characters deal with issues many still struggle with today. Are we working too hard? Are our children mature enough to get married? Should we go to college or to trade school? Will anyone ever love us?

This play in three acts will transport you back to a simpler time, as Mr. Wilder entreats you to value every moment of this gift we call life, according to organizers.

Join the cast and crew of Valley Shakespeare Festival as they share an emotional and life-affirming journey on the evenings of Friday, July 13 to Sunday, July 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Shelton’s Veterans Memorial-Riverwalk Park, 38 Canal Street East.

Audiences are invited to arrive at 6 p.m. to picnic and enjoy live music. Please bring your own blankets and lawn chairs. Food trucks will also be in attendance.

Valley Shakespeare Festival is a professional nonprofit theater company dedicated to bringing free and low cost theater to the communities of the lower Naugatuck Valley.

This program is made possible by grants from The Valley Community Foundation, The Katharine Matthies Foundation, Pitney Bowes, the Community Foundation of Greater New Haven and contributions from individual community members.