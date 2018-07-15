Griffin 5k Sept. 22 benefits Center for Cancer Care

The Annual 5K Walk/Run to benefit the Center for Cancer Care at Griffin Hospital will celebrate its 10th year with events for the mind, body and spirit.

This non-competitive, family-friendly event is set for Sat., Sept. 22 at the Griffin Hospital Center for Cancer Care, 350 Seymour Ave., Derby, and will feature a “Xenathlon” of ways to improve one’s well-being.

The event begins with an all levels yoga practice at 7:30 a.m., followed by the Walk/Run kicking off at 9 a.m. Following the kickoff, there will be an on-site spin class. Participants will need to bring their bikes and trainers to the event. There will be a limited supply of trainers available on a first come first serve basis.

Registration for yoga and spinning will be on-site day of the event only. Pre-registration for the 5K is encouraged, and the first 500 registered participants will receive t-shirts. Registration is $30. The registration fees will increase by $5 after Sept. 7.

Proceeds are earmarked for special needs of cancer patients, such as support for transportation, groceries, wig and salon services, as well as patient support programs at the Center for Cancer Care to provide exceptional cancer care for patients and caregivers that is comprehensive, comforting, and close to home.

The 5K draws walkers and runners from all over the Lower Naugatuck Valley, including participants from Derby, Ansonia, Shelton, Seymour, Oxford, Naugatuck, and all over the state. The 5k Walk/Run was started by the caregivers of the Cancer Center as a way to raise funds to purchase wigs for patients. The first Walk/Run exceeded expectations drawing over 200 participants and raising more than $25,000, providing opportunity for additional financial support for patients as they undergo cancer treatment. Now in its tenth year, the 5K has drawn thousands of participants over the years and raised more than $400,000 to help support local cancer survivors.

Participants can walk or run individually, or form a team with their family, friends and co-workers. Participants are encouraged to collect pledges or purchase a commemorative sign to honor or memorialize a loved one at the event.

Individuals and teams can register online at griffinhealth.org/5k. For more information, call 203-732-7466 or e-mail [email protected].