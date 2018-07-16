Obituary: Phyllis (Philomena) C. Tomko, 86

Phyllis (Philomena) C. Tomko, 86, passed away on July 13, 2018, from complications of Leukemia. Phyllis, and her husband John, lived in the Homestead Village Community in Lancaster, PA.

She was born on October 12, 1931 in Derby, CT, and she and John spent most of their lives in Connecticut and Massachusetts, before relocating to Lancaster.

Phyllis and John were married for 64 years and had two children, John, Los Angeles, CA, and Carole, Seattle WA.

Phyllis enjoyed cooking, gardening, reading, and sewing. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren in Maryland, attending their school and sport events. Each year since they were married, she and John vacationed during the summer in Cape Cod, MA, and more recently enjoyed spending winters in Florida.

She is survived by her son, John, daughter Carole, grandchildren, Nicholas and Grace Recka, daughter-in-law Amanda Nelligan, son-in-law Rex Recka, sisters-in-law Louise Nowotny and Karen McGovern, brothers-in-law David McGovern and Arch Rollinson, and nieces, nephews and extended family in Shelton, CT.

Memorial services will be held privately in Connecticut.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.