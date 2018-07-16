Legion baseball: Shelton knocks off zone-leading Bethel

Shelton Post 16 will not qualify for the state playoffs, but the American Legion summer league wood bat team certainly has had some notable wins this summer.

Among two this past week was a 2-0 blanking of Oakville Post 195 at home last Wednesday. Oakville, the top team in District V, was 17-6 coming into this week’s action and had scored the most runs in the zone with 114, while allowing a zone low 44 (tied with Bethel).

But the high-powered offense was shut out for only the third time this summer when Shelton pitcher Garrett Cafaro went 6 2/3 strong innings before having to be removed due to pitch count restrictions. John Bucci closed the door, recording an out on the lone batter he faced.

Cafaro allowed just two hits, two walks and hit one batter. He struck out one.

“Garrett has turned into a very good pitcher this summer. His confidence grew,” Shelton coach Tom Murphy said of Cafaro.

Oakville had two runners on in the fourth, but Cafaro wiggled out of trouble with a double play from second baseman Colin Mengold, shortstop Will Ciccone and first baseman Ryan Murphy.

The game was scoreless, as Oakville’s Matt McGrath hung zeros to keep up with Cafaro, until Shelton broke through in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Ciccone delivered a clutch two-run double, following a single by Mengold and a pinch-hit single off the bat of Mike Lombard.

“We didn’t hit the ball a lot, but Oakville’s a very good team,” coach Murphy said. “We had some nice plays in the field and we had a timely hit.”

Shelton played three home games in as many days in the middle of the week.

The locals trailed Waterbury, 6-1 before they battled back only to fall 6-5 last Tuesday.

Hudson Meyer, Shaun Hillis, David Wells and Cafaro all drove in runs.

David Wells had two hits, and Ciccone, Ryan Murphy, Hillis and Meyer each had a hit for Shelton.

The day after shutting out Oakville, Shelton blanked Danbury 10-0 in a five-inning mercy rule triumph. Ciccone was on the mound and allowed three hits.

Against Danbury, Ciccone singled. Lombard had a walk, single and two runs scored.

Hillis had a walk, single and run scored.

Cafaro had a walk, triple and run scored. Ryan Murphy had a walk, single and run scored. Meyer singled and scored. Ricky Torres singled and scored. Mengold walked, singled and scored two runs. Matt DeFelice singled, was hit by a pitch and scored a run.

Shelton fell 9-0 at Bethel on Saturday and lost 6-1 to visiting Naugatuck the next day.

In the game against Bethel, Wells had a single and double and Meyer singled for Shelton’s only hits against Kyle Roche.

Two Naugatuck pitchers, Chris Flynn and Nathan Deptula, combined to limit Post 16 to a run in Sunday’s contest.

Post 16 (9-14) will play at Oakville on Tuesday with first pitch at Taft School scheduled for 5:30.