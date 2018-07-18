Dance: Performance and participatory

Premier Ballroom: Latin dancers, July 28 7-11:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Greek Church, 4070 Park Ave., Bridgeport. Giovanni D’Arpino and Francesca Vari will perform. The event includes a dance lesson and a performance. Tickets $20. Info: call 203-374-7308.

