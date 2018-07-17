Attention junior chefs: Free program on cooking with healthy ingredients

The Children’s Department of the Plumb Memorial Library will be offering two cooking programs for junior chefs with Chef Debbie Barbiero.

Barbiero’s programs will focus on cooking fun meals with healthy ingredients. She was recently awarded CT Now Best of New Haven Readers’ Poll 2018 for “Deb’s Healthy Plate/Metamorphis Body Mind” for Best Place to Take a Cooking Class.

In the first program, kids will learn how to make Personal Pizzas. It will be held on Monday, August 6 at 6 p.m.-7 p.m.

In the second program, kids will learn how to make Coconut Chicken Tenders with Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce. It will be held on Monday, August 20 at 6 p.m.-7 p.m.

Caregivers must complete a food allergy waiver form prior to each cooking program.

Both programs are geared to kids in Grades 3-6. Separate Registration is required.

Please check with the Plumb Library (65 Wooster St.) to determine the sites for these two programs. If you have any questions, or to register, please contact the Plumb Memorial Library at (203) 924-9461 or visit our website at sheltonlibrarysystem.org