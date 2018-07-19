‘Downtown Sounds’ returns Friday night

Celebrate Shelton and Liberty Bank are proud to announce the fourth annual Downtown Sounds Summer Concerts & Food Trucks at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Shelton beginning Friday, July 20 and continuing July 27 and August 3, from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

“We are thrilled to continue this free summer concert series in Downtown Shelton with a great musical lineup and an enjoyable place for all families to gather,” said Jimmy Tickey, c​o​-creator of Celebrate Shelton. “We were overwhelmed by the response from our community in the first ​three years, and we are looking forward to another successful summer concert series.”

“Each night offers live music, food trucks, handmade artisans, and a beer garden sponsored by New Belgium ​ Brewing,​” said Nicole Heriot-Mikula, creator of Celebrate Shelton. “This year, we will kick off each week with a Kids Hour: Tom Weber’s Children​s​ Music, Danny Magic and bringtheHoopla.”

Then, starting at 6 p.m. there will be live music from sought-after local and regional bands​,​ noted Michael Skrtic, co-creator of Celebrate Shelton. The musical line-up includes: Cabin Fever and the Alpaca Gnomes on July 20;​ Wool Hats String Band and Hubinger Street on July 27; Kazoo Crew Family Band and Sammy Rae & The Friends on Aug. 3.

The concerts are free to attend, though there is a suggested contribution of $5 to sustain Celebrate Shelton’s efforts in the community. Partial proceeds will be donated to the Lower Naugatuck Valley Boys & Girls Club.​

Downtown Sounds Summer Concerts & Food Trucks at Veterans Memorial Park is sponsored by Celebrate Shelton and Liberty Bank, with support from R.D. Scinto, City of Shelton, Electri-Cable Assemblies, Valley Community Foundation, D’Addario of Shelton, One Way Limo, Kindred Spirits & Wine, Venman & Co, Benchmark Senior Living, Avalon of Shelton, BIC, Caloroso Eatery & Bar, OEM Controls, Hocon Gas and Doggie Styles.

For more information on all things Celebrate Shelton related, visit www.celebrateshelton.com.