Shelton Fire Log: July 10-17

The following is the Fire Log for July 10-17, 2018, provided by the Shelton Fire Marshal’s office:

On July 10 at 8:55 a.m. the Huntington #3 and the Pine Rock co. #4 responded to 86 Armstrong Road for a fire alarm activation.There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On July 10 at 11:50 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 609 Howe Avenue for a public service call; a lockout. An engine responded.

On July 10 at 4:48 p.m. the Huntington Fire Co #3 and the Echo Hose Co #1 responded to Chili’s Restaurant at 828 Bridgeport Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Two engines and a ladder truck responded.

On July 10 at 4:48 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 36 Woodsend Avenue for tree that fell onto a vehicle. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

On July 11 at 10:26 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co #4 responded to the Victorian Condos at 384 Howe Ave for a fire alarm activation. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On July 11 at 11:12 a.m., the Echo Hose Co #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Ripton Housing Complex at 423 Howe Avenue for a fire alarm activation. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On July 11 at 11:16 a.m., the Huntington Fire Co #3 and the White Hills Co #5 responded to 80 North Street for an illegal open burning. An engine responded.

On July 11 at 7:19 p.m., the Huntington Fire Co #3 and the Pine Rock Co #4 responded to 57 Armstrong Road, where a large branch fell on a vacant house. Two engines, a rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

On July 12 at 9:52 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 56 River Road for a fire alarm activation. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On July 12 at 10:12 a.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Fire Co #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Leavenworth Road near Walnut Tree Hill Road. An engine responded.

On July 12 at 12:19 p.m., the Echo Hose Co #1 and the White Hills Co #5 responded to 47 Sinsabaugh Heights for a fire alarm activation.

On July 12, at 2:42 p.m., the White Hills Co #5 responded to Monroe Station #1 for a mutual aid standby. An engine ladder responded.

On July 12 at 5:05 p.m., the White Hills Co #5 and the Huntington Fire Co #3 responded to Saw Mill City Road for a hydraulic fluid spill in the road. An engine responded.

On July 13, at 12:28 a.m., the White Hills Co #5 responded to 152 Bagburn Hill Road in Monroe to assist at a house fire. A tanker truck responded.

On July 13 at 9:41 a.m., the Huntington Fire Co #3 responded to 702 Bridgeport Avenue for a small brush fire. An engine responded.

On July 13 at 9:14 p.m., the Pine Rock Co #4 and the Echo Hose Co #1 responded to the Wesley Heights Retirement Living at 580 Long Hill Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine ladder truck responded.

On July 14 at 8 p.m., the Echo Hose Co #1 and the Pine Rock Co #4 responded to the Wild Kanji Restaurant at 514 Bridgeport Avenue for a fire alarm activation. Upon arrival firefighters found a fire occurred at a hibachi table but was out. The chef using the table sustained burns on his arm as a result of the fire and was transported to the hospital by EMS.

On July 14 at 9:39 p.m., the Echo Hose Co #1 and the Pine Rock Co #4 responded to the Wild Kanji Restaurant at #514 Bridgeport Avenue for a fire alarm activation. The alarm was transmitted accidentally. An engine responded.

On July 15 at 7:35 a.m., the Huntington Fire Co #3 responded to 31 Soundview Avenue for a public service call: pump out. An engine responded.

On July 15 at 8:11 a.m., the Huntington Fire Co #3, Echo Hose Co #1 and the Pine Rock Co #4 responded to the Il Palio Restaurant, at 5 Corporate Drive, for a fire alarm sounding. There was no fire. An engine, a ladder truck and a tower truck responded.

On July 15 at 1:22 p.m., the Echo Hose Co #1 and the White Hills Co #5 responded to 716 Howe Avenue for an odor investigation. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On July 15 at 3:53 p.m., the Huntington Fire Co #3 responded to Valley Road at Brentley Drive for a tree branch on a power line causing the line to arc. An engine responded.

On July 15 at 5:35 p.m., the White Hills Co #5 and the Echo Hose Co #1 responded to 80 Rugby Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

On July 15 at 7:19 p.m., the Huntington Fire Co #3 responded to 38 Rolling Ridge Road for an illegal open burn. An engine responded.

On July 16 at 9:22 a.m., the White Hills Co #5 and the Huntington Fire Co #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Maple Avenue near Leavenworth Road. An engine responded.

On July 16 at 11:21 a.m., the Huntington Fire Co #3 responded to Isinglass Road and Kimberly Drive for a tree branch on a power line causing the line to arc. An engine responded.

On July 17 at 2 a.m., the Echo Hose Co #1 and the Pine Rock Co #4 responded to 24 Soundridge Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine responded.

On July 17 at 6:05 a.m., the Huntington Fire Co #3 and the White Hills Co #5 responded to #15 Heather Hill Road for an alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On July 17 at 7:31 a.m., the White Hills Co #5 and the Huntington Fire Co #3 responded to 9 Little Fox Run for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine responded.

