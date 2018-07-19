Record-holding Reid Chavez to attend Babson College

Reid Chavez will be swimming next season for Babson College in Wellesley (Mass.).

Chavez graduated from Shelton High in June as the Gaels’ record holder in the 50 and 100 freestyle, the 100 backstroke and butterfly and the 200 individual medley.

He was also a member of record-setting relay teams in the 200 and 400.

“I am very excited to attend Babson College this fall, it is my next step towards preparing for my future,” Chavez said. “I believe I have made the best decision for both my swimming and career goals. Shelton High School was a good time, and has prepared me for my next chapter in life.”

Babson College, coached by Kristy Martin, is an NCAA Division III school and competes in the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference.

“Reid’s accomplishments as a Shelton Gael speak for themselves,” Shelton coach Tom Jurzynski said of his four-time varsity letter winner. “He broke his first team record his freshman year and by the end of his four seasons he became one of, if not the most accomplished swimmer to come through Shelton High School.

“He ends his career with eight school records, as well as all-conference and All-State recognition. Babson will be getting a great and personable young man, as well as a talented swimmer.”

Shelton’s freshman swimmer of the year, Chavez was a Class L finalist and Southern Connecticut Conference medalist.

As a sophomore, he placed fifth and sixth in the SCC, and ninth and 14th in the state championships.

All State in the 200 IM as a junior, Chavez also was 10th in the 100 butterfly and 14th in the IM at the State Open.

“I feel SHS got me ready for everything I will be involved in coming this August, which includes both the pool and the classroom,” Chavez said. “Coach Juryzinski helped me with all of my swimming and goals and the SHS swim and dive program is very lucky to have him as a coach.”

A scholar athlete, Chavez boasts a well-rounded resume. He was a Special Olympics best buddies trainer from 2012-18 every Sunday from February through June.

A third-place finisher in the Science Fair, Chavez was the Weller Foundation Eleanor Moore Business Award recipient.

A volunteer with the Shelton Flag Football League, he is a lifeguard at the Shelton Community Center.

Swimming with the Ridgefield Aquatics Club, Chavez was the Long Course High Point state champion in 2013 and 2015.