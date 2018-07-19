Shelton police arrest 11 in statewide sweep

Shelton police were among over 90 municipal, state and federal law enforcement agencies in Connecticut that executed a “Statewide Warrant Sweep Operation” on Wednesday, July 18.

According to Shelton Detective Richard Bango, the operation commenced pre-dawn with each participating agency conducting sweeps for wanted persons within their jurisdiction.

The targets of this operation were individuals who are currently wanted on felony and misdemeanor outstanding arrest warrants. In total, this operation netted 267 arrest warrants being served statewide.

The Shelton Police Detective and Patrol Divisions arrested 11 individuals during the operation.

The following individuals were arrested by Shelton police:

Jozef Waclawik, 52, of Shelton who was charged under two separate arrest warrants for Failure to Appear 2nd Degree. Jozef was unable to post and was transported to Derby Court.

John Inderdohnen, 52, of Shelton who was charged with Failure to Appear 2nd Degree and posted a $500 bond. John was released and given a court date of Aug. 1.

Michilene Gagstetter, 78, of Shelton who was charged with Failure to Appear 2nd Degree and posted a $2,500 bond. Michilene was given a court date of Aug. 1.

Frank Lawson, 83, of Shelton who was arrested and charged with Failure to Appear 2nd Degree and posted a $500 bond. Frank was given a court date of Aug. 1.

Colleen Ann Daly-Williams, 43, of Shelton who was charged under three separate arrest warrants for 2 counts of Failure to Appear 2nd Degree and 1 count of Failure to Appear 1st Degree. She posted a total bond of $4,000 and was given a court date of Aug. 1.

Sean Corvino, 53, of Shelton who was charged with Failure to Appear 2nd Degree and posted a $2,500 bond. Sean was given a court date of Aug. 1.

Michael Consolmagno,33, of Shelton who was charged with Failure to Respond and posted a $80 bond.

William Marchetti, 40, of Shelton who was charged on two separate warrants and charged with Failure to Appear 2nd Degree and posted a $2500 bond. William was given an Aug. 1 court date.

Daniel Waddle, 43, of Shelton who was charged with Burglary 3rd Degree, Larceny 6th Degree and Conspiracy and posted a $5000 bond. Daniel was given a July 27 court date.

Gregory Bomba, 45, of Newtown who was charged with Interfering/Resisting an Officer and released on a Promise to Appear. Gregory was given an Aug. 1court date.

Glen Haluschak, 60, of Shelton who was charged Evading Responsibility, Fail to Insure a MV and Fail to Register a MV and was released on a $500 bond. Glen was given an Aug. 1 court date.