Little League: Shelton upended in Section 2 by Wallingford

The Wallingford 12U Little League All-Star team used a three-run home run by Kevin Milewski and a solo shot by Jacob Morrison to jump out to a quick 4-0 first-inning lead over Shelton American on Thursday night en route to a 7-1 victory in a Section 2 game at Naugatuck’s P.J. Foley Field.

Shelton American will now have to re-group and face Avon, an 8-0 loser to Wallingford a night earlier, in a 7 p.m. elimination game on Friday at P.J. Foley.

Wallingford pitchers Milewski and John Pesta held Shelton to four hits while combining for seven strikeouts and two walks.

Shelton American got its lone run in the fourth when Nicolas Piscioniere hit a solo home to center.

Other hits by SA, all singles, were recorded by Nick Coppola, Joe Gigliotti and Austin Leifer.

“We’re going to need to put this game behind us and get ready for Avon,” said Shelton American manager John Larkins. “I’m sure that Avon is a much better team than they showed everyone against Wallingford. So, we’re not going to take them lightly.

“If these kids want to continue their dream and move on in Little League play, they’ll need to have a better game than the one we played tonight. We made several errors and we certainly can’t afford to let that happen again.”

Wallingford has now scored 15 runs in two games.

“We’ve gotten a great start in both of these games,” said Wallingford manager Brian Mitchell. “Our hitting and pitching has been superb. Today we made plays on defense, especially in the two innings (third and fourth) when Shelton had runners in scoring position. Both times we held them off with good stops.”