Female cat will be ready for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter

By Julie Miller on July 20, 2018

Charlotte

Charlotte is a pretty female cat about 5-years-old.  She is being vetted next week and will be ready for her new home soon.  She has lived with another cat. Visit Charlotte and other cats and dogs available for adoption at the Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road, or call 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.

