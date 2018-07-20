Shelton American to play for title on Saturday morning

The Shelton American 12U Little League All-Stars will make a quick turnaround on Saturday morning and head back to P.J. Foley Field in Naugatuck to take on Wallingford in the championship game of the Section 2 tournament.

Shelton American, which lost on Thursday night to Wallingford, 7-1, earn its way into the finals with an 8-6 win over Avon on Friday night.

After taking a 2-0 lead into the third, Shelton saw Avon’s Conor Levore hit a three-run homer before coming back to score four runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth for an 8-2 lead.

Avon cut the margin to two, 8-6, by scoring three in the sixth.

“We were up by two before that big boy (Lavore) deposited one in the woods,” said Shelton American manager John Larkins. “All of a sudden, our kids knew they were in for a fight.”

SA used three walks, several wild pitches, an error and a couple of hits to score four times in the fourth.

The winners got two hits from Gael Quiroga while Ayden Sepkaski drove in three runs.

Nick Coppola and Quiroga each scored two runs.

Coppola and Austin Leifer combined on the mound and gave up 11 hits. Coppola finished with seven strikeouts and Leifer had two.

“We haven’t played our best here yet,” Larkins said of his District 3 champions “Neither one of our pitchers had their best stuff tonight. We were a little cleaner in this game than we were on Thursday night. Now, in less than 12 hours, we got to get ready and we’ll need our A game on Saturday morning.”