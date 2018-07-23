Reps. Perillo and McGorty oppose $10 million bond to study tolls

State Reps. Jason Perillo (R-113) and Ben McGorty (R-122) announced in a press release last week that they sent an official letter to Governor Dannel Malloy and members of the Bond Commission asking them to remove an item on the bond agenda to bond $10 million to study tolls.

The Special State Bonding Commission is scheduled to meet at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 25 to approve the toll funding request submitted by Governor Malloy. As chairman of the commission, Gov. Malloy has the discretion to determine which items are included in the bonding meeting.

In the joint letter, Reps. Perillo and McGorty wrote, “The legislature made it clear in the 2018 session that we would not be moving forward with plans to study or place tolls throughout Connecticut. Governor Malloy should not sidestep the legislature. If the Bond Commission moves this item forward, we believe it will be an insult to lawmakers and Connecticut taxpayers.”

Reps. Perillo and McGorty continued, “We understand the need to improve many of our roads, highways, bridges, and railroads but using tolls to generate these funds is not the answer. During the 2018 session, a budget was adopted that fully funds transportation projects as scheduled. Also included in the budget is funding for the Special Transportation Fund resulting in $29 million to the STF in fiscal year 2019, $120 million in 2020; $204.8 million in 2021; $275.7 million in 2022; and $369.4 million in 2023.” The full letter sent by Reps. Perillo and McGorty can be found on their websites, repperillo.com and repmcgorty.com.