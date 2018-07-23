Lauretti backs Stefanowski; other Shelton Republicans choose Herbst

Shelton Mayor Mark Lauretti — who dropped his bid for governor in June — is backing Republican businessman Bob Stefanowski in the Aug. 14 primary. Meanwhile, other Shelton Republicans are throwing support behind former Trumbull first selectman Tim Herbst.

The Lauretti endorsement was announced in a release on Monday from the Stefanowski campaign.

“Bob Stefanowski has the experience, character, and proven results to turn Connecticut’s economy around and make it once again an affordable place to live.” Lauretti said in the release. “Unlike his opponents, Bob actually has experience running organizations the size of Connecticut. More importantly, Bob understands how to build organizations with an employee base that is goal oriented and results driven. Organizations that are led by qualified leaders, not political appointees.

“Connecticut is a large, troubled organization, and Bob is the only candidate with the experience needed to turn it around,” Lauretti said. “In the August 14th Republican Primary, please join me in supporting Bob Stefanowski.”

Lauretti fell short in his signature drive to qualify for the August Republican primary ballot for governor.

Stefanowski, of Madison, is the former chief financial officer of USB Investment Bank. He now faces Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, Tim Herbst, Steve Obsitnik and David Stemerman.

In Monday’s campaign release, Stefanowski touted Mayor Lauretti’s tenure in Shelton.

“I am honored to have Mayor Lauretti’s support,” Stefanowski said. “Under Mayor Lauretti, Shelton has been a beacon for business and held the line against tax increases for a decade. Mark’s record in Shelton is a model for Connecticut and that same fiscal discipline can turn Connecticut’s economy around, after years of Democratic mismanagement.”

While the city’s top Republican is backing Stefanowski, other elected Republicans have thrown support behind Tim Herbst.

The Herbst campaign on Monday announced six GOP leaders is Shelton have backed the former Trumbull first selectman, including: State Rep. Ben McGorty (R-122), Board of Alderman Vice President Eric McPherson, Fourth Ward Alderman Noreen McGorty, Fourth Ward Alderman Jim Capra, First Ward Alderman David Gidwani and Former Board of Fire Commission member and Assistant Captain for the Shelton Fire Department Justin Sabatino.

“When two millionaires foolishly spend their own money to run for Governor, it frightens me on how foolishly they will spend our tax dollars,” McGorty said in the Herbst campaign release. “That’s why Tim Herbst is the only one I trust to be the next Governor of the State of Connecticut!”

Herbst said Republicans from across the state continue to rally behind his campaign to “bring fundamental change to Hartford and fight for our Republican values.”

“I’m honored to have the support of these local leaders from a neighboring community who care deeply about fighting to restore prosperity to Connecticut,” Herbst said.

Find out more on the Aug. 14 primaries here.