Sound of Music: Concerts and recitals

Steve Kazlauskas, July 26, 5 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Hot Club of Cowtown, July 26, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Femi Kuti, July 26, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $39.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Barefoot Truth, July 27, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Montgomery Gentry, July 27, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $57.50-$77.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Blackmore’s Night, July 28, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $52.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

A Night at the Opera, July 28, 7:30 p.m., Danbury Music Centre, 43 Lake Ave., Danbury. Tickets $10. Info: eventbrite.com/e/danbury-music-centre-presents-a-night-at-the-opera-tickets-48038625823

Castlecomer, July 29, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $15. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Jamie McLean Band, July 31, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Walter Trout, Aug. 1, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Blues. Tickets $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Daughtry, Aug. 1, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $130. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Steel Wheels, Aug. 2, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. String band. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Jazz Idiom and Modern Musicals Concert, Aug. 2, 7 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Will Comer and Caitlin Witty will perform. Register online. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Frostiana, Aug. 2, 8 p.m., St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 36 New Canaan Rd., Wilton. Music on the Hill Summer Chorus with Kaitlin Lazere, guest conductor. Randall Thompson’s setting of poetry by Robert Frost and more American music. Free; donations welcome. Info: musiconthehillCT.org.

Jerry Douglas & The Earls of Leicester, Aug. 2, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $44. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Cherish the Ladies, Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m., St. Agnes Church Hall, 400 Merwin Ave., Milford. Sponsored by the P.V. O’Donnell Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann chapter. Proceeds will go to the P.V. O’Donnell chapter’s scholarship fund. Tickets $20-$25. Info: pvodonnellcce.brownpapertickets.com.

Andrea Gibson with Mary Lambert, Aug. 4, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Rock. Tickets $29. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Patty Smyth & Scandal, Aug. 4, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $47.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Music of Art Blakey, Aug. 5, 7 p.m., Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. The fund-raiser wil feature performances by Michael Cochrane, Phil Bowler, Steve Johns, Steve Davis and Andy Gravish. Proceeds will benefit Neighborhood Studios of Fairfield County. Tickets $25-$50. Info: BijouTheatreCT.net.

Wild Rivers, Aug. 5, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Indie. Tickets $17. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Galactic featuring Erica Falls, Aug. 5, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Radio Free Honduras, Aug. 7, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Latin. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Dark Star Orchestra, Aug. 8, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $67. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Franz Ferdinand, Aug. 8, 8 p.m., College Street Music Hall, 238 College St., New Haven. Tickets $28-$32. Info: collegestreetmusichall.com.

Erin Harpe & the Delta Swingers, Aug. 9, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Blues. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

An Evening With Lyle Lovett, Aug. 9, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. He will perform with his band. Tickets $52-$98. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Prisoners of 2nd Ave, Aug. 10, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. They will perform with Jimmy Vivino, John Conte and Rich Pagano. Tickets $32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Samples, Aug. 10, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. They will perform a Billy Joel tribute concert. Tickets $48. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Jeff Daniels and The Ben Daniels Band, Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $39.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Jon Cleary Trio, Aug. 12, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

David Myles, Aug. 14, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Eliza Gilkyson, Aug. 15, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

The Beach Boys, Aug. 15, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $125. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Donavon Frankenreiter, Aug. 15, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. He will perform with John Craigie and Lisa Bouchelle. Tickets $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Della Mae, Aug. 16, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Postmodern Jukebox, Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $77-$110. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Vanessa Collier & Heather Gillis, Aug. 16, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Blues. Tickets $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Music Palace Music Competition, Aug. 16, 8:15 p.m., The Acoustic, 2926 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Five local bands will compete and attendees will vote on the winner. Tickets $5. Info: owenbrosllc.com/music_palace.

Eli Young Band, Aug. 17, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace, 60 Atlantic Ave., Stamford. Tickets $32-$52. Info: palacestamford.org.

WimBash Music Festival, Aug. 18, noon to 10 p.m., Long Wharf Dr., New Haven. Proceeds will support arts education. Info: text WIMBASH to 313131.

Quiet Giant, Aug. 18, 9 p.m., Icons Sports Bar & Grill, 80 Route 39, New Fairfield. Free. Info: quietgiant.bandcamp.com.

Shawn Mullins, Aug. 19, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Rock. Tickets $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Janiva Magness, Aug. 21, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Info: chirpct.org.

Keb’ Mo’ Solo, Aug. 24, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Blues. Tickets $75. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Hey Stamford! Food Festival’s Country Rocks The Park, Aug. 26, 1-9 p.m., Mill River Park, 1010 Washington Blvd., Stamford. Dylan Scott will perform at the festival. Tickets $15-$25. Info: heystamfordfoodfest.com.

Luna with Olden Yolk, Aug. 26, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Indie. Tickets $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Los Texmaniacs, Aug. 28, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Conjunto band. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Jean Luc Ponty, Aug. 29, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Jazz. Tickets $68. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

C.J. Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band, Aug. 30, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Zydeco. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Brandon Lay, Aug. 30, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace, 60 Atlantic Ave., Stamford. Tickets $10. Info: palacestamford.org.

Shovels & Rope, Aug. 30, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $49. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.