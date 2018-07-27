Library Notes: Upcoming events, programs at Plumb, Huntington Branch

Below is a listing of upcoming events at both the Plumb Memorial Library, 65 Wooster St., and the Huntington Brach Library, 41 Church St.

Both Libraries

Ongoing Summer Reading Programs

Rubber Ducky Reading Club – A special self-paced Summer Reading Club for children, 0-4 years old, and caregivers at both Shelton libraries. Families can register and turn-in monthly logs at either library to earn a reward. No online registration for this program, in-person registration only. Program runs now until August 31.

“Emojine a Summer at the Library” Reading Program – Plumb Memorial Library and Huntington Branch Library have joined forces this summer. Kids entering Kindergarten to Grade 6 are invited to participate in the Emoji-themed summer reading program. Participants will keep track of reading times on a reading log and earn prizes. Participants can enter into raffles for a chance to win grand prizes. Children can go to either library to redeem their rewards and enter into the raffles. There are three milestones: 4 hours, 10 hours and 16 hours. Each milestone is rewarded with a raffle ticket and a prize in a small “Kids Only Store.” Upon completion of all three milestones, kids will earn a certificate. Keep reading to earn more raffle tickets; after completing the 16 hour mark, kids will earn one raffle ticket per hour read. Program ends on Friday, August 3.

Teen Summer Reading Program – Tweens/Teens entering Grades 7-12 are invited now to participate in the Teen Summer Reading Program. Participating teens can enter into our weekly prize drawings for a chance to win a raffle. For every hour read, teens can fill out that many tickets to enter into weekly raffles. For example, if five hours were read, five tickets can be filled out. All tickets for this program will be saved all summer and every participant has a chance to win a grand prize. Keep reading and enter weekly! Program ends on Friday, August 3.

Kids End-of-Summer Reading Party

Reading Rocks with Pete the Cat! – Saturday, Aug. 4, 10:30 a.m., Kids of all ages are invited to a concert at the Pavilion at the Riverwalk. Spirited entertainer Al deCant will offer toe-tapping music, Pete the Cat stories, and lots of audience participation. Plus, meet the Pete the Cat mascot Please bring your own blanket or chair to the Pavilion. Rain location: Shelton Community Center Gym. Please register at either Plumb Memorial Library or Huntington Branch Library.

Teen End-of-Summer Reading Party at Huntington Branch Library

Pizza and a Teen Movie: Black Panther – Monday, August 6, 5 p.m. Teens in grades 5-12, who participated in the summer reading program at either Plumb Memorial Library or Huntington Branch Library, can enjoy cheese pizza while watching the PG-13 rated movie Black Panther in the Huntington Branch’s Glover Room. During this event, the library will pick the winner of our grand prize drawing. You do not need to be present to win. Registration is required; sign-up at either library or online.

Huntington Branch Library

Danielle’s All Ages Storytime – Thursdays, July 26 & August 2, 11:30 a.m., Join Danielle as she engages children of all ages with this drop-in storybook session.

Preschool Story & Craft Time – Fridays, July 27 and August 3, 11 a.m., Ms. Janice reads stories and offers a craft especially for children ages 3-5. Please register for each week that you plan to attend.

Chocolate Make & Take Program – Monday, July 30, 5:30 p.m., Tweens entering grades 5-8 can join Kim Larkin of Klassic Kreations for a mouthwatering evening. Learn about young chocolate entrepreneurs and chocolate history. Take a trivia quiz. Then,, sample make-and-take chocolate creations during a demonstration of a tempering machine. Please note: ingredients have been processed in a facility that also processes nuts. Please register.

First Steps in Music with Miss Diana – Tuesdays, July 31 and August 7, 10:30 a.m., Snuggly wee ones and energetic toddlers (infants to age 2) are invited to join Miss Diana for an early childhood music class that includes songs, scarves, the parachute, and exploration of percussion instruments. Please register for each week that you plan to attend.

Christina’s Mystical Magic – Tuesday, July 31, 6:30 p.m., Christina the Magician will amaze kids, ages 5 -95, with amazing sleight of hand miracles combined with a touch of comedy. Please register.

Plumb Memorial Library

Alphabits – Thursday, July 26, 10:30 a.m., A drop-in story time geared toward kids 0-5 years old and their caregivers. Join Miss Maura for a skill-based program story plus hands-on centers, baby space and music fun.

Life is Art – Thursday, July 26 and August 2, 6 p.m., Ages 10 and up. Join Miss Ronda for fun and different creative projects each week. Learn new techniques and express your inner artist.

Connect: ELL – Friday, July 27, 10 a.m., Attention English Language Learners: Come to Plumb Memorial Library for a relaxed and fun morning of conversation. Enjoy coffee, tea and light refreshments while you meet friendly people and practice your skills. Community members 18-years and up, with all levels of English are welcome to attend. No sign-up, so just show up.

Fun for Little Ones – Tuesday, July 31, 10:30 a.m., A drop-in story time geared toward kids 0-5 years old and their caregivers. Join Mrs. Fritsch for stories, songs, activities and a special theme related craft, siblings always welcome.

Spanish with Sandra – Tuesdays, July 31 and August 7, 5 p.m., Children (3–7 year old) and their caregivers join Ms. Sandra as she shares stories, games, songs and music all in Spanish. Registration is required.

Talking in Spanish – Tuesdays, July 31 and August 7, 5 p.m., Tweens (10–13 years old) join Ms. Sandra to engage in Spanish conversation and activities. Registration is required.

Knit! – Tuesdays, July 31 and August 7, 6 p.m., Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop in group. Stop in and bring a friend. Group meets in the beautiful and historic Reading Room.

Balloon Twisting Workshop with Magical Christina – Wednesday, August 1, 4 p.m., Children ages 8 and up are invited to join Magical Christina to learn some interesting balloon twisting tricks. Parents and caregivers must remain with their children during the workshop. Registration is required.

Magic Tricks Workshop with Magical Christina – Wednesday, August 1, 6 p.m., Children ages 8 and up are invited to join Magical Christina to learn the secrets of some innovative tricks to surprise your family. Registration is required.

Tai Chi: Thursday Sessions – Thursdays, August 2 and August 9, 9 a.m., Plumb Memorial Library is excited to offer another set of dates for Thursday Tai Chi workshops for adults. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated, if they feel more comfortable. Free and open to the public. Registration for this group of dates is required. Sign up once for all sessions. Call 203-924-1580, or visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org to sign up.

Tai Chi: Friday Sessions – Fridays, August 3 and August 10, 9 a.m., Plumb Memorial Library has added more dates for Friday Tai Chi workshops for adults. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises.There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. Registration is required; call for availability at 203-924-1580.

Home Delivery

Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Huntington Branch Library, 203- 926-0111. A project underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.