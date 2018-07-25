Whitsons and ‘lunch ladies’ reach tentative agreement

Whitsons Culinary Group and Shelton’s food service workers have reached a tentative agreement, following a months-long and public clash on paid time-off benefits.

Whitsons, the food service provider for Shelton schools, announced the agreement Wednesday afternoon in a prepared statement sent to The Herald. Ian Dunn, a spokesperson for for Unite Here Local 217, the cafeteria workers’ union, confirmed the news.

Neither group has released details of the agreement.

Below is the statement from Whitsons:

After months of arduous and, at times, contentious negotiations, Whitsons is pleased to announce that it has reached a tentative agreement with UNITE HERE Local 217 at Shelton Public Schools covering its food service workers. The agreement has been approved by the union negotiating committee which is made up of Shelton food service workers and is pending ratification by the full membership in late August, 2018. The collective bargaining agreement provides for reasonable annual salary increases, health benefits and paid time off to the food service workers, which will enable the food service program to continue operating in a fiscally sound manner to the benefit of the school district, the students and the entire Shelton community.

Whitsons is built on a foundation of wholesome foods and strong family values, and has a long history of partnering with school districts to provide innovative food services for their school communities. We thank the Shelton School District, the students, parents, and food service workers for their support, patience and resilience during this process, and look forward to a successful and productive new school year.

On June 27, more than 100 concerned Shelton school food service workers attended the Board of Education meeting to voice their opposition to the renewal of the Whitsons food service contract. The contract was renewed in a 5-4 vote by the board. Read the previous story here.

